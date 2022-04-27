News / Nation

Beijing reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0
Beijing reported 42 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases between 4 pm Tuesday and 3 pm Wednesday, local authorities have said.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0

Beijing reported 42 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases between 4 pm Tuesday and 3 pm Wednesday, local authorities have said.

A total of 138 local infections have been logged since April 22, involving eight districts, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

Children from six schools and two kindergartens accounted for 31 percent of the infections, Pang said.

Beijing is conducting three rounds of nucleic acid testing from Monday to Saturday. The first round has been completed, with over 19.8 million residents sampled for testing.

Three communities in Beijing were classified as high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five others as medium-risk areas, bringing the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to five and medium-risk areas to 16.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     