Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

  21:08 UTC+8, 2022-04-27
The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi on Tuesday were from Sichuan Normal University.
Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

The suicide attack on a shuttle passenger van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi left three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani dead. One Chinese teacher was injured.

The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, were from Sichuan Normal University.

The Chengdu-based university on Wednesday identified them as Huang Guiping, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi; Ding Mufang, an institute teacher; and Chen Sai, a volunteer working at the institute.

The suicide bomb attack on a shuttle passenger van of the institute on the university campus on Tuesday afternoon left the three Chinese teachers dead, one Chinese teacher injured and caused several Pakistani casualties, including one death.

The injured teacher was Wang Yuqing, the Sichuan university said.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, the largest in Pakistan, began operation in 2013.

There are 30 Chinese teachers and two local teachers on the faculty of the institute, which has more than 7,000 registered students, Chinese media reported.

Speaking about the attack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that the blood of the Chinese cannot be shed in vain and those behind this incident will surely pay the price.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad after the attack to express his condolences.

He promised an in-depth probe into the incident and said that his government will punish the perpetrators, and comprehensively strengthen security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
