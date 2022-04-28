Chinese mainland reports 1,494 new local COVID-19 cases, 1,292 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,494 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,292 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,494 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,292 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, 16 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 56 in Jilin, 48 in Beijing, and 46 in Zhejiang.

Shanghai also reported 9,330 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the virus Wednesday, among a total of 9,791 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,724 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, there were 25,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Shanghai on Wednesday also reported 47 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,923.