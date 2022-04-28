Over 81 pct of senior citizens fully vaccinated in China
About 215 million people aged 60 and above, or 81.44 percent of the age group, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland, a health official said Thursday.
Nearly 160 million of them also got a booster shot, said Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the disease control and prevention division of the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference, noting that the vaccination speed for the age group is accelerating.
So far, 1.25 billion Chinese people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for 88.62 percent of the total population, data from the NHC shows.