News / Nation

China to further increase COVID-19 vaccination rate among elderly

Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
China has called for joint efforts to further improve the vaccination rate among the elderly and other key groups, a Chinese health official said on Friday.
Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
China to further increase COVID-19 vaccination rate among elderly
Xinhua

A 94-year-old man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing on April 18, 2022.

China has called for joint efforts to further improve the vaccination rate among the elderly and other key groups, a Chinese health official said on Friday.

China has seen a generally smooth COVID-19 vaccination drive, and the vaccination rate among the elderly is also gradually increasing, Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

As of Thursday, more than 3.34 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across the Chinese mainland, and around 1.25 billion people had been fully vaccinated, Lei said.

By Thursday, around 227 million people over the age of 60 had received at least one shot, representing 86.01 percent of the elderly population, while over 215 million seniors had been fully vaccinated, Lei added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     