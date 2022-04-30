Building collapses in central China, casualties unknown

A self-constructed residential building, with a floor area of about 700 square meters, collapsed on Friday in central China's Hunan Province. Five have been rescued.

A self-constructed residential building, with a floor area of about 700 square meters, collapsed on Friday in central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said, adding that casualties remain unclear as of now.

Five persons trapped at the site had been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment by 7:30am today.

The incident took place at 12:24pm in Wangcheng District in the provincial capital Changsha.

Personnel from fire, emergency management, health and public security departments have arrived at the scene for rescue efforts.