The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,410 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,249 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

Of all the newly reported local confirmed cases, 1,013 were previously identified as asymptomatic infections.

Yesterday also saw 9,293 asymptomatic infections.