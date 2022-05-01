Chinese mainland reports 916 new local COVID-19 cases
09:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-01 0
The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 916 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 788 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
