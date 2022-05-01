News / Nation

9 suspects detained after building collapses in central China

  15:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-01
Public security authorities detained nine people on Sunday after a self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in central China's Hunan Province.
Public security authorities detained nine people on Sunday after a self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in central China's Hunan Province.

According to police in the provincial capital of Changsha, the owner of the building surnamed Wu, and three others in charge of building design and construction surnamed Long, Ren and Xue were suspected of the crime of causing a major-liability accident.

Investigations also showed that an engineering testing company issued a false house safety appraisal report to the guesthouse in the building on April 13. The legal representative of the company surnamed Tan, and four technicians surnamed Ning, Tang, Liu and Gong were suspected of the crime of providing false documents.

So far, five people have been rescued, and 23 others remain trapped.

The incident took place at 12:24 pm in Wangcheng District in Changsha. Further investigations are underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
