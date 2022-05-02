Communist youth league of China has over 73.7 members

The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) has over 73.7 million members nationwide as of December 31, 2021.

The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) has over 73.7 million members nationwide as of December 31, 2021, according to statistics released by the CYLC Central Committee on Monday.

Up to 43.81 million CYLC members are students and the rest are in enterprises, public institutions, urban and rural communities, social organizations, and other fields.

The CYLC has 3.68 million organizations across the country by the end of last year, the statistics showed.

There are a total of 1.84 million such organizations among students, according to the figures.

Wednesday marks China's Youth Day.