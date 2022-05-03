News / Nation

Tech firm staffer held for endangering state security

A man who works for a tech company is being investigated for allegedly endangering state security, Chinese publication Legal Daily reported on Tuesday.
The man surnamed Ma, who was born in 1985 in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, is a manager of the research and development department of a tech company, according to the newspaper which is published by the Committee of Political and Legislative Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Having been under the long-term influence of overseas anti-China forces, Ma allegedly instigated secessionism and subversion of China's state power on the Internet, mainly targeting young students.

He allegedly created Internet groups anonymously, beginning in March, through which he spread rumors and published a "proclamation of independence."

He was also preparing a "temporary parliament of the Chinese mainland" and had sought to design new "legal institutions," claiming that he will overthrow the Chinese government with the help of forces from overseas, the newspaper reported.

Ma has been placed under restrictive measures by the State Security Bureau in Hangzhou City, the Zhejiang capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
