News / Nation

China's central bank steps up support for clean, efficient coal use

Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-04       0
China's central bank announced that it has increased the targeted re-lending quota for the coal industry by another 100 billion yuan to support the clean and efficient use of coal.
Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-04       0

China's central bank on Wednesday announced that it has increased the targeted re-lending quota for the coal industry by another 100 billion yuan (US$15.11 billion) to support the clean and efficient use of coal.

The additional re-lending quota will be used to support the development and use of coal, and enhance the coal reserve capacity, with priority given to ensuring the safe production and storage of coal and ramping up the electricity coal supply for coal-fired power companies, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.

The move aims to stabilize industrial and supply chains and keep the country's major economic indicators within an appropriate range as a complex global environment and fluctuating international energy prices pose mounting uncertainties and challenges to China's energy security and its economy, according to the PBOC.

At a State Council executive meeting last November, the country decided to roll out a targeted re-lending program with a quota of 200 billion yuan to make coal use cleaner and more efficient amid efforts toward green and low-carbon development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     