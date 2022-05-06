Chinese mainland reports 356 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 245 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 356 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 245 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 356 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 245 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Friday.

Apart from Shanghai, 12 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 55 in Beijing and 24 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 4,024 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Thursday, out of a total of 4,272 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 1,602 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, there were 11,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Thursday saw 12 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.