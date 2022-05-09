HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election successful practice of 'patriots administering Hong Kong': Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR

The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong SAR on Sunday urged European Union politicians to put themselves in the right position.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sunday urged European Union politicians to put themselves in the right position, recognize the historical trend, and immediately stop their futile meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

The election of the sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR was successfully held earlier on Sunday with John Lee elected as the chief executive designate by an overwhelming majority of votes in accordance with law.

People from all sectors in the HKSAR have expressed warm congratulations. However, acting against international law and the basic norms governing international relations, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and a few other foreign politicians slandered the electoral system of the HKSAR, the election result and the Chinese central government's policies toward Hong Kong, said a spokesperson of the office.

The spokesperson said the election is of great significance as this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the "one country, two systems" policy is entering a new period.

As a successful practice in developing democracy with Hong Kong characteristics, the election further implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," showed higher superiority of the new electoral system, and ensured Hong Kong's moving from chaos to stability and prosperity, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson pointed out that the election is fair and impartial and complies with laws and regulations, and the result testifies to the strong public support to Lee.

The election, held under the new electoral system, shows that Hong Kong's democracy is advancing with the times and is good for Hong Kong's long-term stability and development, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that over the past 25 years, the Chinese central government has fully and faithfully implemented the principles of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy.

The central government has firmly safeguarded national sovereignty, security, development interests, and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the spokesperson said, adding it has also resolutely supported the development of democracy with Hong Kong characteristics and protected all the lawful rights and freedoms enjoyed by the Hong Kong residents.

Facts have proved that Hong Kong's new electoral system is an effective one in line with "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's reality, according to the spokesperson.

Facts will also prove in the future that the new chief executive elected under the new electoral system will lead the new term of the HKSAR government and people from all walks of life to forge ahead at a new starting point, create a new situation of sound governance in Hong Kong, promote the coordinated development of Hong Kong in economic, political, social and cultural fields, and further consolidate Hong Kong's position as a global financial, trade and shipping center, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that some EU politicians, harboring the intention of using Hong Kong to contain China, confused black and white, and vilified the new electoral system and "one country, two systems."

Any slander of the election result and any interference in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs are "botched political performances that run counter to the global trend and selective blindness to Hong Kong's genuine public opinion," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and the election of the chief executive of the HKSAR is purely China's internal affair.

The office urged all the external forces who attempt to meddle with China's internal affairs, including some EU politicians, to recognize the historical trend, change course, reflect on themselves, ditch double standards, abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs in any form.

"Otherwise they will only shoot themselves in the foot," the spokesperson said.