Chinese mainland reports 349 new local COVID-19 cases, 234 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 349 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 234 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 349 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 234 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 61 in Beijing and 25 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 2,780 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Monday, out of a total of 3,077 such cases newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 1,019 COVID-19 patients on Monday, there were 8,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Monday saw six deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.