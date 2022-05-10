News / Nation

Xi sums up experience from CYLC successes

Xinhua
  12:31 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
"Both history and reality have shown that the CYLC is truly the vanguard of China's youth movement," Xi said.
Xinhua
  12:31 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0

The Party's leadership, firm beliefs and convictions, devotion to national rejuvenation, and its deep roots in the country's young people are key to the past and future successes of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CYLC in Beijing.

Xi said the CYLC, since its founding in 1922, has been upholding the leadership of the CPC to ensure that China's youth movement follows the correct political direction.

Following the instructions and guidance of the Party has been the political lifeline of the CYLC, he said.

Over the past century, the CYLC's firm beliefs and convictions have served as the most fundamental and long-lasting source of cohesiveness, Xi said.

He went on to commend the CYLC's devotion to national rejuvenation, which has consistently been the mainstream of China's youth movement, as well as its efforts to take deep roots among the country's youth by focusing its work on the overwhelming majority of young workers, farmers and other young people.

"Both history and reality have shown that the CYLC is truly the vanguard of China's youth movement," Xi said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     