Guangzhou braced for new round of heavy rainstorm

Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, is bracing for a round of heavy storm weather from Tuesday, having entered this year's flood season.

The city's subway stations will be closed when necessary, the Metro operator said. Additional Metro staff have begun 24-hour duty from Monday, monitoring key equipment rooms and other key areas for flood control.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the strongest lasting rainstorm of this round citywide, according to the Guangzhou meteorological department. Authorities have advised residents not to travel if possible, stay at home and prepare adequate supplies for at least two days.

Meteorological authorities have also issued alerts for possible high risks of waterlogging and geological disasters.

Some of the city's tourist attractions, including the Shimen National Forest Park, two scenic areas of the Liuxihe National Forest Park and the Maofeng Mountain scenic area, will be temporarily closed from 5pm on Tuesday. The reopening date will be announced later.