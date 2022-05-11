Chinese mainland reports 302 new local COVID-19 cases, 228 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 302 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 228 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 302 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 228 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 24 in Beijing and 22 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 1,259 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Tuesday, out of a total of 1,545 such cases newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 817 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, there were 7,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Tuesday saw seven deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.