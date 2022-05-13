Chinese mainland reports 312 new local COVID-19 cases, 227 in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 312 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 227 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 312 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 227 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Beijing and 15 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 1,869 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Thursday, out of a total of 2,140 such cases newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 614 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Thursday, there were 6,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Thursday saw two deaths from COVID-19, both in Shanghai.