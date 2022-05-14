China's online car-hailing orders fall in April

Orders from China's online car-hailing companies dropped in April, as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases influenced the companies' operations and people's willingness to travel.

Orders from China's online car-hailing companies dropped in April, as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases influenced the companies' operations and people's willingness to travel, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

Online car-hailing companies received 476 million orders in April, down 11.6 percent month on month, the ministry said.

Among the top 10 online car-hailing providers by order volume, eight reported declines in the number of orders last month, with only two logging increases.

By the end of April, a total of 270 online car-hailing companies have been granted permission to operate in China, increasing by three from the end of March, the data showed.