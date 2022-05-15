Overseas calls, SMS blocked in some Chinese provinces for safety

Mobile telecom users in several Chinese provinces are no longer to receive phone calls or SMS messages from overseas by default.

Users of China Mobile in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang are no longer able to pick up phone calls from overseas by default, the provincial branch of the telecom operator confirmed to Chinese media this week.

Those who need the service can send 1219 to 10086 for a confirmation.

The company has been sending SMS notices to its users in the province about the change of the service. It says that it's a requirement from authorities and the purpose is to prevent people from falling victim to telecom scams from overseas and losing money.

Previously, mobile phone users in several Chinese provinces, including Henan, Jiangxi, Liaoning, Guizhou and Zhejiang, have not been able to receive SMS messages from overseas by default.

Similarly, people who need the service need to contact their operators, while the same reason was cited for the change.

There were reports that the new measure will be applied to all the Chinese mainland later, but the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which looks over the telecom industry, told local media this week that it has not yet any official work plan regarding the matter.