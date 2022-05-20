Top UN human rights official to visit China
At the invitation of the Chinese government, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit China from May 23 to 28, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.
