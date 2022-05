The State Council, China's Cabinet, decided at a meeting Friday to appoint John Lee as the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The State Council, China's Cabinet, decided at a meeting Friday to appoint John Lee as the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Lee will assume office on July 1, 2022.

Premier Li Keqiang presided over the meeting and signed a State Council decree on the appointment.

Lee won the chief executive election on May 8.