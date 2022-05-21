News / Nation

China strongly opposes Canada's ban on Huawei, ZTE telecommunication equipment

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0
China strongly opposes Canada's latest ban on the use of equipment and services from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE in its telecommunication systems.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0

China strongly opposes Canada's latest ban on the use of equipment and services from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE in its telecommunication systems, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Canada on Thursday announced the plans to exclude Huawei and ZTE products and services from its telecommunication systems.

The Canadian government imposed the ban on Chinese enterprises citing "national security" concerns, lacking any concrete evidence, a ministry spokesperson said, stressing that the move was an erroneous decision and sent false signals.

The action has violated market economy principles and free trade rules, damaged related Chinese and Canadian companies' commercial interests, and jeopardized the confidence of firms from both countries in carrying out mutually beneficial cooperation, the spokesperson said. It will result in negative impacts on China-Canada economic and trade relations.

"We urge the Canadian side to treat China-Canada cooperation in an objective and rational way, and immediately revert its wrongful act," the spokesperson said.

China will assess the impact of Canada's measures on Chinese enterprises, and reserves the right to take any necessary actions, according to the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
ZTE
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     