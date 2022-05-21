China strongly opposes Canada's ban on Huawei, ZTE telecommunication equipment

China strongly opposes Canada's latest ban on the use of equipment and services from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE in its telecommunication systems.

China strongly opposes Canada's latest ban on the use of equipment and services from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE in its telecommunication systems, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Canada on Thursday announced the plans to exclude Huawei and ZTE products and services from its telecommunication systems.

The Canadian government imposed the ban on Chinese enterprises citing "national security" concerns, lacking any concrete evidence, a ministry spokesperson said, stressing that the move was an erroneous decision and sent false signals.

The action has violated market economy principles and free trade rules, damaged related Chinese and Canadian companies' commercial interests, and jeopardized the confidence of firms from both countries in carrying out mutually beneficial cooperation, the spokesperson said. It will result in negative impacts on China-Canada economic and trade relations.

"We urge the Canadian side to treat China-Canada cooperation in an objective and rational way, and immediately revert its wrongful act," the spokesperson said.

China will assess the impact of Canada's measures on Chinese enterprises, and reserves the right to take any necessary actions, according to the spokesperson.