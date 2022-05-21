News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 181 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 181 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 84 were in Shanghai and 58 in Beijing.
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 181 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 84 were in Shanghai and 58 in Beijing, according to the National Health Commission on Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai and Beijing, three other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 32 in Sichuan, 6 in Tianjin and one in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 784 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 951 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 391 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Friday, there were 4,715 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

