UN human rights chief arrives in China for visit

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit south China's Guangdong Province and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in China on Monday, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said.

Chinese leaders and heads of relevant departments will meet with Bachelet during her visit, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing.

Bachelet will visit south China's Guangdong Province and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and will undertake extensive exchanges with people from all sectors of society, he said.

China hopes that Bachelet's visit will further promote exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, and play an active role in advancing the international human rights cause, Wang said.