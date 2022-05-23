News / Nation

Audi apologizes for text pirating in its promo video

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0
Another video of BMW China created by the same director was also found to be very similar to a music video produced by a foreign artist in terms of the storyboard.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0

A promotional video of Audi was accused over the weekend of copying text from a Douyin user's short video and the company apologized to actor Andy Lau who starred in the video and the Douyin user "Bei Da Man Ge" on Sunday night in an announcement.

The automaker said it is conducting an investigation and will remove the video from its platforms.

Audi apologizes for text pirating in its promo video

Audi made an announcement on Sunday night and apologized to actor Andy Lau who starred in the video and the Douyin user "Bei Da Man Ge."

Audi released the promo video themed around the Chinese solar term "Xiaoman," or grain buds, on Saturday.

On Saturday night, Bei Da Man Ge, who has more than 3.7 million followers on Douyin, claimed the text in the video is the same as a video he released on the same day last year. He provided an interpretation of Xiaoman in the video and wrote a poem, both of which were used in Audi's video.

Douyin user Bei Da Man Ge released a video that documents similarities between the two videos.

The Audi video's director Peng Yangjun, who forwarded the video released by Audi's official Weibo account, removed all his Weibo postings on Monday and didn't respond to the controversy.

Peng, a photographer who is known for his "face-kini" series, founded Beijing Liangcang Culture Communication Co, which has produced promo videos for several automakers including Mercedes-Benz and BMW. It also has an online lifestyle sharing platform.

Netizens subsequently found another Peng's promo video for BMW released last August is very similar to a music video for English singer SOHN's song "Hard Liquor" from album "Rennen" released in 2017. The video was filmed by Serbian-American film director and multi-disciplinary artist Jovan Todorović.

Netizens found another Peng promo video for BMW released last August that is very similar to a music video for English singer SOHN's song "Hard Liquor" in terms of both the musical composition and storyboard.

BMW China has yet to issue a response.

In an interview with music-video-creativity and industry news platform Promonews, Todorović said the video was shot in Serbia and features a performance by Croatian actor Dado.

"A line is not enough to symbolize the vector of one's life. I feel it's maybe better represented as a progression of circles that are chained together. So this video is about circles and lines, the past, present and future, regret, anger, despair...being lost in the tunnel of ones inner life and the physical labyrinth that surrounds us. In the end we face our own self, and we are led to dive deeper within," he told Promonews.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Weibo
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     