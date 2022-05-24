Chinese mainland reports 141 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 141 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 141 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Apart from the two metropolitan cities, six other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 19 in Sichuan and 16 in Tianjin.

Shanghai also reported 422 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Monday, out of a total of 498 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 474 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Monday, there were 3,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.