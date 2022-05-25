News / Nation

Chinese, German FMs hold virtual meeting on bilateral ties, multilateralism

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held a video meeting on Tuesday, exchanging views on furthering bilateral ties and upholding true multilateralism, among other issues.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the China-Germany diplomatic ties. Wang said that, over the past five decades, the two countries have adhered to the concept of seeking common ground while reserving differences, mutual benefit and win-win results, and have deepened cooperation in various fields.

The all-round strategic partnership between the two countries has become an important stabilizing factor in today's world, Wang said, adding that the sound and steady development of China-Germany relations serves the interests of both sides and helps the two countries play a positive role in maintaining world peace, stability and development.

He said that the two countries should make good use of the government consultation mechanism, advance high-level dialogues on strategy, security, finance and people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen exchanges among local governments and youth, as well as educational and cultural exchanges.

Wang pointed out that China and Germany have been deeply involved in each other's development over the past 50 years, which is beneficial to both. China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six consecutive years, and Germany is China's largest trading partner in Europe.

"China is willing to deepen cooperation with Germany in traditional fields and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as intelligent manufacturing, information and communication, service trade and new-energy vehicles to foster new growth drivers for the two countries," said Wang.

Baerbock said Germany regards China as an important partner for cooperation and is formulating a new strategy toward China.

Germany is willing to maintain interactions with China at various levels, strengthen cooperation on environmental governance, climate change and pandemic response, and facilitate personnel exchanges, she added.

Wang said China hopes that Germany's new strategy toward China will remain active and pragmatic, with foreseeable positive results, and conducive to greater development of bilateral ties.

On issues of global significance, Wang said China and Germany, as two major countries, should further strengthen strategic communication, make joint efforts and inject more stability and positive energy into the world.

He said the two countries should explicitly uphold true multilateralism, and maintain the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the international law and basic norms governing international relations.

Baerbock said Germany supports multilateralism and is firmly committed to strengthening European strategic autonomy.

The two ministers also exchanged views on grain supply problems caused by spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis.

Wang said that the international community should push for an early ceasefire and a green channel for Russia and Ukraine to export grain. China is willing to maintain communication with all parties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
