Police in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality shot a man Monday while he attacked a police officer, the local public security bureau announced on its Weibo account on Tuesday.

The man, surnamed Weng, 49, died after he was rushed to a hospital.

Weng and his wife, surnamed Chen, attacked the officer because they were unhappy with how police handled a conflict in the city's Beibei District.

The incident is under investigation.