Chinese mainland reports 22 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 in Beijing

Xinhua
  12:39 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 22 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing and five in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.

A total of 46 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 10 in Shanghai, eight in Hebei, seven each in Jilin and Shangdong, four in Liaoning, three in Sichuan, and one each in other seven provincial-level regions.

With 247 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery, there were 2,296 patients still receiving treatment on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
