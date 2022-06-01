News / Nation

45,827 arrested in China for crimes against minors in 2021

Chinese procuratorial organs in 2021 approved the arrest of 45,827 suspects involved in crimes against minors, the country's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced Wednesday.

In the year, a total of 60,553 people were prosecuted for such crimes, said the SPP in a white paper recording the procuratorial departments' work in this regard in 2021.

According to the white paper, 67.07 percent of the prosecuted suspects were involved in six types of criminal activities, namely rape, child molestation, affray and creating disturbances, robbery, causing traffic accidents and theft.

The white paper also noted that the occurrence of women and children abduction is dropping. In 2021, a total of 1,135 people involved in such crimes were prosecuted, down 69.32 percent from 2012. Meanwhile, 328 people faced prosecution for procuring abduction victims.

In handling juvenile suspects, procuratorial organs approved the arrest of 27,208 underage suspects and prosecuted 35,228 last year, the white paper showed.

