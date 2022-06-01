News / Nation

China aims to achieve annual clean energy output of 3.3 trln kWh by 2025

Xinhua
China's annual power generation from renewable energy sources will reach 3.3 trillion kWh by 2025 amid efforts to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, according to a plan spanning from 2021 to 2025 unveiled Wednesday.

The plan, jointly released by nine government organs including the National Development and Reform Commission, stated that power generation through renewable energy sources from 2021 to 2025 will account for over half of total electricity consumption over the five-year period.

By 2025, renewable energy consumption will amount to the equivalent of saving 1 billion tons of standard coal. More than half of the total primary energy consumption over the five-year period will come from clean energy sources, according to the plan.

It also outlined strategies for advancing the development of renewables like wind, solar, biomass and geothermal energy, and for promoting the use of green hydrogen in sectors such as chemical production, coal mining and transportation.

China will accelerate the construction of storage facilities and upgrade its power grids to feature intelligent functions, in an effort to accommodate the development of clean energy, the plan stated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
