China's newly-launched meteorological satellites put into trial operation

Two meteorological satellites, along with their ground application systems, began trial operation on Monday, said the China Meteorological Administration.

Two meteorological satellites, along with their ground application systems, began trial operation on Monday, said the China Meteorological Administration.

The two satellites, Fengyun-3E and Fengyun-4B, will provide observation data and application services to global users.

The country has so far launched a total of 19 Fengyun satellites, providing data products and services to 123 countries and regions with seven currently in orbit.