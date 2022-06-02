China to see more rail passenger trips in Dragon Boat Festival

China will see a rebound in railway passenger trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush from Thursday to Sunday.

During the period, average daily railway passenger trips are expected to reach 5.4 million, up 2 million trips per day from the May Day holiday, China Railway said.

Starting on Wednesday, the railway authority adjusted the pre-sale period of railway tickets to 15 days from 5 days, as the Omicron outbreak has largely been brought under control.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, the holiday runs from Friday to Sunday.