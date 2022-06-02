China sees less than 100 daily new local COVID-19 cases for 3 days: official

News / Nation

The number of daily locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic carriers reported on the Chinese mainland has been below 100 for the past three days, an official said Thursday.

Measures against local and imported infections as well as the dynamic zero-COVID policy must be firmly upheld, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

Calling for coordination between epidemic containment and economic and social development, Mi warned against an unrestrained and one-size-fits-all approach at the operational level.

Mi urged efforts for early discovery and treatment as well as anti-virus measures in high-risk scenarios to avoid cluster infections or epidemic resurgence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
