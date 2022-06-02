News / Nation

Daily food supply remains sufficient in China: ministry

Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2022-06-02       0
China's supply of key farm produce remains generally adequate to meet the needs of the people despite COVID-19 resurgences, according to the national authorities.
Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2022-06-02       0

China's supply of key farm produce remains generally adequate to meet the needs of the people despite COVID-19 resurgences, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Thursday.

The country's hog production capacity has improved since the beginning of the year, according to ministry official Song Danyang at a press conference. He said the wholesale price of pork was up 1.5 percent week on week to 21.16 yuan (about 3.15 US dollars) per kilogram last week.

The country's vegetable acreage exceeds 100 million mu (6.67 million hectares) at present, an increase of 3 million mu year on year, and the average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government eased 3.4 percent week on week to 4.25 yuan per kilogram last week, Song said.

The average wholesale prices of six key types of fruit edged down 0.8 percent week on week to 7.39 yuan per kilogram, he said.

Noting that the country has released a circular to step up its food supply capacity to keep prices stable, Song pledged that the ministry would coordinate with other government departments to stabilize production and smooth farm produce logistics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     