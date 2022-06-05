Chinese mainland reports 33 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 33 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 11 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 16 in Beijing and 6 in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland reported 33 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 11 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 16 in Beijing and 6 in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Sunday.

A total of 55 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 265 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 217,679 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.