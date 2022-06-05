Xi, Greek president exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou exchanged congratulatory messages on Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that for half a century the two sides, with a historical perspective, have been keeping with the trend of the times, firmly supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, worked together in the joint construction of the Belt and Road in a spirit of openness and win-win cooperation, and carried forward the wisdom of the time-honored civilizations and the Olympic spirit, which have brought tangible benefits to the two countries and their people and set a good example of mutual learning among civilizations for the international community.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Greece relations, and stands ready to work with President Sakellaropoulou to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen the traditional friendship, expand practical cooperation, promote cultural exchanges and enrich the connotation of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

In her message, Sakellaropoulou said that over the past five decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Greece and China have nurtured bilateral relations featuring cooperation and friendship in the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect.

She expressed the confidence that both sides will join hands to advance the grand goal of promoting dialogue among civilizations and safeguarding world peace.

Also on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis exchanged congratulatory messages.

Li said China is ready to work with Greece and take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new start to consolidate political mutual trust and continuously deepen cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, marine transport and new energy, so as to promote big strides in the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership and take it to even higher levels.

For his part, Mitsotakis said the solid friendship and high-level cooperation between Greece and China have set a good example for countries across the world.

The prime minister extended the hope that the two countries take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to enhance cooperation in global affairs and push for sustained development of bilateral relations.