News / Nation

Beijing relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as epidemic wanes

Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-05       0
Beijing will relax curbs on indoor dining, courier services and in-person classes as the epidemic situation has improved in the city, local authorities said Sunday.
Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-05       0

Beijing will relax curbs on indoor dining, courier services and in-person classes as the epidemic situation has improved in the city, local authorities said Sunday.

The new rules will take effect starting on Monday in all districts of the Chinese capital except Fengtai District and some areas of Changping District.

Starting from Monday, dine-in services at restaurants will be available and couriers are allowed to enter residential communities.

Public places such as libraries, museums, cinemas and gyms are allowed to resume operations, with the total visitor flow not exceeding 75 percent of the maximum capacity.

Those who enter public places, take public transportation, or attend gatherings must hold a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.

Besides the twelfth graders, students of all other grades in primary, middle and high schools can return to campus to attend in-person classes from June 13 while kindergarteners can resume offline classes from June 20.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     