China's Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship docks with space station combination

China's Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship successfully docked with the combination of the space station core module Tianhe, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft on Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The spaceship, launched on Sunday morning, conducted a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the radial port of the Tianhe module at 5:42 pm Sunday (Beijing Time), after autonomously changing its orbit for six times, said the CMSA.

The whole process took approximately 7 hours, the CMSA said.

Three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-14 – Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe – will then enter the Tianhe module as planned, it said.