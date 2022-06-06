Chinese mainland reports 25 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 25 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, five in Beijing and four in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 25 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, five in Beijing and four in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

A total of 61 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 33 in Inner Mongolia, 13 in Liaoning, five in Sichuan and four in Shanghai.

A total of 257 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 217,936 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.