Heart-felt flowers depict healing power of art

People, in China and abroad, are being inspired by a Chinese art student who initiated a unique art project in which felt flowers are created to cover up cracks on normal surfaces.

13 Photos | View Slide Show › Some examples of the felt flowers made by people in China and abroad

Little flowers have recently crept up in a few Chinese cities, in places where there earlier used to be cracks, like in cement, stone steps or walls. They seem a bit gaudy in color because they're made with felt.

If you're in Italy or New Zealand, you might find similar art works which were in fact first inspired by an art student in China.

Luo Shengtian, a sculpture major of the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in south China's Guangdong Province, launched this unique art project in early April.

The felt flowers, he told local media, would light up the day for fellow residents by beautifying their living environment and also would prevent them from being injured when stepping on the cracks.

Starting out in a village near the academy, Luo was soon joined by his friends on the project which they call "Flowers to mend."

Local media reported last month that hundreds of people in different parts of China have contributed to the project after learning about it on the Internet.

People don't need to be well-trained in art to create such little wonders.

The flowers are made on skeletons made up of iron wires and pasted with glue to the "wounds" in walls or streets. Then, ultralight clay is used to cover up a small surface around them. Finally, the clay is covered up by a layer of green felt.

Luo told local media that it takes only about 10 minutes to finish such an art work.

Some people who have joined Luo in the cause have also tried to use knitting skills and pottery clay to mend the cracks.

Luo said he was not sure at the beginning if people would approve of his creative idea but was relieved after receiving a lot of support from his community as well as people from all over the country.

"Once I mended a wall of a dessert shop with a small flower, but it went missing later, and then I found two mushrooms on the same spot," he told local media. "Our community can be really heart-warming."

Luo has also been invited to the community center to teach adults and children alike to make felt flowers.

"When I saw the most naughty boy pouring his heart into making the flowers, I realized that this art project mends people too while mending things," he noted.

Luo has posted detailed tutorials for making the felt flowers and mending streets or walls with them. Watch them on the links below:

https://www.xiaohongshu.com/discovery/item/62601224000000000102bdf5

https://www.xiaohongshu.com/discovery/item/62622c3e0000000021035ce3