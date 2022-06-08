Zhejiang eases quarantine rules for most travelers from Shanghai

Only those from COVID-risk areas in Shanghai will be subject to centralized quarantine when traveling to neighboring Zhejiang Province, according to the provincial government.

The Zhejiang government announced on Wednesday that from now on of all visitors from Shanghai only those from COVID-risk areas will be subject to centralized quarantine on arrival in the neighboring province.

This means that most local residents who travel to Zhejiang will be able to move around freely on arrival, but with certain restrictions.

According to the new rules, people who travel from subdistricts or towns in Shanghai with medium- and high-risk areas or those where community COVID-19 infections have been reported over the past seven days will be subject to seven days of centralized quarantine upon arrival.

Afterwards, they will need to go through a seven-day health monitoring period at home, along with two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Travelers from other areas in the same district with the above-mentioned subdistricts or towns will have to monitor their health for seven days along with four obligatory PCR tests on the first, second, third and seventh day upon arrival.

People from the rest area in Shanghai are also required to monitor their health for seven days, but with two obligatory PCR tests respectively on the first and seventh day upon arrival.

However, during the health monitoring period, they are restricted from using public transport, attending conferences, exhibitions or tours, holding offline training sessions, or going to restaurants with other people, cinemas, schools and other specific locations.

Also, they're not supposed to leave the county, district or municipality where they're staying before the health monitoring period runs through.

The provincial government said it will keep updating the rules according to the pandemic situation in Shanghai.

For detailed information, please look up the province's official news account on WeChat, "Zhejiang Fabu."