A dedicated satellite launched to support the Asian Games 2022

Among nine navigation test satellites launched by Long March 2C carrier rocket on June 2 from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, one was the "Asian Games China Star," which will support the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.



The nine satellites, part of the planned "Geely Future Mobility Constellation," were developed by Geespace, a private subsidiary of Geely Technology.

As an official partner of the Asian Games and a leading domestic carmaker based in Hangzhou, Geely will provide intelligent services brimming with technologies such as high-precision positioning, multi-spectral remote sensing and space-based communications during the event.

It is the first time that an exclusive satellite has been launched to support the games, which is a big step toward the goal of a "Smart Asian Games."

Asian Games 2020 organizing committee / Ti Gong

Geely-owned car brands including Geely, Lynk & Co, Zeekr and Geometry are going to provide transport during the event. All vehicles will carry a high-precision positioning information system based on the Geely Future Mobility Constellation.

The system will enable a safe and punctual point-to-point intelligent shuttle service. And a driverless technology is expected to offer intelligent transport for athletes and officials.

Hangzhou is the third Chinese host of the sports event after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

The philosophy of "green, smart, economical and ethical" has been thoroughly implemented during the construction of all venues and villages.

Hangzhou has showcased its expertise in building a smart city through big data and artificial intelligence technologies, and is China's leading digital industry city.

More systems have been applied to prepare for and operate the games. Information can be shared within government departments easily through AI platforms, making daily work more effective.

The Asian Games are seen as an opportunity to upgrade and reform digital government management services. Hangzhou has highlighted the "smart" aspect during the preparation and construction process, making the "smart" Asian Games a new calling card for the city.

The organizing committee will also achieve the "smart" goal through three key areas: athletes, organizers and visitors.

Asian Games 2020 organizing committee / Ti Gong

It has been building the largest digital management platform for a global large-scale sports event. After completion, the platform will integrate online instant communication, office automation, personnel management, event training, protocol management, traffic organization and other services to form a standardized, unified, efficient and reliable system serving about 120,000 staff members and volunteers.



AI and blockchain technologies are being used to build a digital service platform for visitors, covering six key areas of food, accommodation, travel, tourism, entertainment and shopping.

Relying on the platform, the committee has also launched the Asian Games Pass covering health codes, bus and subway codes for access.

With the help of big data, AI and cloud computing, such new smart platforms are expected to streamline procedures for official services and enhance work efficiency, making the Asian Games the smartest sports event ever hosted.

Originally scheduled for September, the event has been postponed due to the COVID-19. But locals can access all 56 competition venues and 31 training venues from July 1, according to the organizing committee.

The comprehensive measures that emphasize the "economical" concept are expected to enhance public fitness, culture and sports, as well as meeting the growing needs of residents.

Asian Games 2020 organizing committee / Ti Gong

The organizing committee has pledged to open venues in a controlled and orderly manner in efforts to protect and maintain the quality of the facilities.

Each venue is operated by professional teams with different policies according to its own specialty.

The committee has established three principles in a bid to reduce costs: to change instead of building, to rent instead of buying and to repair instead of replacing.

The sports centers, with their relatively low construction and operation costs, can offer daily services for the public with free admission. The main venues, including the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Tennis Center and the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, can host competitions, branding events, exhibitions and cultural performances.

Venues designed for rowing, kayaking, equestrian sports, shooting and cycling can hire professional teams to manage operations and maintain facilities and equipment.

It is hoped such venues will attract more residents to elite sports.