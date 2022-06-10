News / Nation

How much did you earn in 2021? Salary rankings issued for 16 Chinese regions

  15:56 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0
Zhejiang Province tops non-private sector list with people working in information transmission, software and IT industries best paid.
Shanghai's neighboring province of Zhejiang topped a salary ranking of 16 Chinese provinces and municipalities in the non-private sector last year, with an average annual pay of 122,309 yuan (US$18,310), Chinanews.com reported on June 7.

Guangdong follows with 118,133 yuan, but ranks first among the 16 in private sector.

Other regions are yet to release their figures.

Non-private vs private

Earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said the average annual salary for non-private sector employees in China's urban areas had reached 106,837 yuan, an increase of 9.7 percent compared with the previous year.

People who worked in the information transmission, software and IT industries received the highest average annual wage of 201,506 yuan in 2021.

