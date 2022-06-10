How much did you earn in 2021? Salary rankings issued for 16 Chinese regions

Zhejiang Province tops non-private sector list with people working in information transmission, software and IT industries best paid.

Shanghai's neighboring province of Zhejiang topped a salary ranking of 16 Chinese provinces and municipalities in the non-private sector last year, with an average annual pay of 122,309 yuan (US$18,310), Chinanews.com reported on June 7.

Guangdong follows with 118,133 yuan, but ranks first among the 16 in private sector.

Other regions are yet to release their figures.



Non-private vs private

Li Yi / SHINE

Earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said the average annual salary for non-private sector employees in China's urban areas had reached 106,837 yuan, an increase of 9.7 percent compared with the previous year.

Li Yi / SHINE

People who worked in the information transmission, software and IT industries received the highest average annual wage of 201,506 yuan in 2021.