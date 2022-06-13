News / Nation

China prosecutes former banking regulatory official

Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0
Cai Esheng, a former vice chairman of China's top banking regulatory body, is being prosecuted over suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power, an official statement said Monday.
Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0
China prosecutes former banking regulatory official

Cai Esheng

Cai Esheng, a former vice chairman of China's top banking regulatory body, is being prosecuted over suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power, an official statement said Monday.

The Zhenjiang Municipal People's Procuratorate in east China's Jiangsu Province recently filed a lawsuit at the Intermediate People's Court of Zhenjiang.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission into the case involving Cai, who was vice chairman of the former China Banking Regulatory Commission.

The procuratorate has charged Cai with various crimes: taking advantage of the power of his office or position to seek gains for others and accepting an especially large amount of bribes in money and valuables in return; seeking illegitimate gains for others through a state functionaries' performance of duties and accepting an especially large amount of bribes in money and valuables in return; practicing favoritism, engaging in falsification, and abuse power in the performance of his duties, which has caused heavy losses to public property, and the interests of the State and the people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     