Beijing investigates bar over COVID-19 cluster

  15:24 UTC+8, 2022-06-14
An investigation team was formed by relevant departments in Beijing to look into a bar in the wake of a cluster outbreak of COVID-19, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The Heaven Supermarket Bar, located in Chaoyang District, will be investigated and dealt with according to the law.

From June 9 to 3 pm on June 13, the city reported 228 infections in the COVID-19 cluster related to the bar.

To cut off the virus spread as soon as possible, Beijing has carried out a mass inspection of entertainment places such as bars, nightclubs, KTVs, and Internet cafes. Underground and other unqualified entertainment venues are being shut down.

