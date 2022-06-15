Chinese mainland reports 54 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 54 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 25 in Beijing, 14 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and 13 in Shanghai.

A total of 65 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions, including 38 in Beijing, 10 in Inner Mongolia, and six in Jilin.

Following the recovery of 47 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 949 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.