Beijing reports 25 confirmed, 38 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
10:33 UTC+8, 2022-06-15 0
Beijing reported 25 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 38 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.
A total of 12 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Tuesday.
